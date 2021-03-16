NASA to fire up moon rocket during ‘Green Run’ do-over this week

In this Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 photo made available by NASA, the core stage for the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket undergoes a hot fire test at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss. All four core-stage engines fired for barely a minute, rather than the intended eight minutes. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, NASA blamed the automatic shutdown on the strict test limits. (Robert Markowitz/NASA via AP)

NASA is preparing to perform another test fire of the Space Launch System rocket in Mississippi Thursday after a previous attempt did not last as long as planned.

The eight-minute hot fire, known as the “green run” test of the SLS core stage is the last step before the hardware can be sent down to Kennedy Space Center to launch the Orion spacecraft on the first flight known as the Artemis-1 mission.

The SLS core stage booster, built by Boeing, contains the liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank, along with four RS-25 engines as well as the computers that serve as the “brains” of the rocket.

The core stage was slated to fire its four engines on the test stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi on Jan. 16 for eight minutes but barely fired for one minute. The hydraulic system for one engine exceeded safety parameters, NASA officials said, and flight computers shut everything down 67 seconds into the ignition.

Engineers will now repeat the test to get more data. NASA is targeting sometime in a two-hour window starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday to conduct the second green run on the Stennis Space Center test stand.

During the event, engineers will power up all the core stage systems, load more than 700,000 gallons of super cold fuel into the tanks and fire all four engines at the same time, just like what will happen when it launches from Florida. If all goes well, the engines should produce 1.6 million pounds of thrust for about eight minutes providing NASA and Boeing enough data to determine if it’s ready to launch.

The event will be streamed live on NASA TV and at NASA.gov starting about 30 minutes before the hot fire.

