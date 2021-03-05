NASA rover gets rolling on Mars from its landing spot named for late author Octavia Butler

This image was captured while NASA’s Perseverance rover drove on Mars for the first time on March 4, 2021. One of Perseverance’s Hazcams captured this image as the rover completed a short traverse and turn from its landing site in Jezero Crater. (Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California plan to provide another update on Perseverance Mars rover and the Ingenuity helicopter Friday as they begin to prepare for science operations ahead on the red planet.

Already the space agency released the first ever sound recorded on Mars taken by Percy and the first photos taken from the rover’s jetpack as it landed.

According to NASA, there have already been more firsts for the six-wheeled robot since its landing.

Percy took its first drive during a short trip totaling about 21 feet. The rover isn’t moving very fast at .01 mph but Anais Zarifian, Perseverance mobility testbed engineer, said the early results indicate Percy will soon be moving 5 times faster.

Showing an image of some wheel tracks taken by the rover, Zarifian said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been happier to see wheel tracks and I’ve seen a lot of them.”

The new wheels were developed and tested in the Mars yard at JPL.

“This is really what we’ve been working towards and it’s just amazing to see. I don’t think the team could have been happier,” she said.

Following it’s first drive Percy then used on of its cameras to photograph its landing site.

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down in the Jezero Crater on Feb. 18 where it will search for signs of ancient life in the dried up lake bed.

The rover’s team announced Friday it has decided to name the area inside the crater where the robot landed after late science-fiction writer Octavia E. Butler.

“Butler’s pioneering work, explores themes of race, gender equality and humanity centering on the experiences of Black women at a time when such voices were largely absent from science fiction,” Perseverance deputy project scientist Katie Stack Morgan said. “Butler’s protagonists and bodies determination and inventiveness, making her a perfect fit for the Perseverance rover mission, and its theme of overcoming challenges.”

The spot where @NASAPersevere began its journey on Mars now bears the name “Octavia E. Butler Landing." Groundbreaking author @OctaviaEButler is a perfect fit for this mission, as her main characters embody overcoming challenges.



📸: Ching-Ming Cheung pic.twitter.com/itgooPxpCN — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) March 5, 2021

The award-winning author was born not far from NASA JPL in Pasadena, California. She received a MacArthur “Genius” Grant and PEN West Lifetime Achievement Award for her body of work. Her works include “Wild Seed” and “Parable of the Sower.” Butler died in 2006. Several of her books are being adapted for TV and film projects.

Mission controllers have made substantial progress as the rover begin using its wheels and testing out its robotic arm, according to NASA.

Only 14 days into operations it’s too early to know where the rover will collect the samples NASA and the European Space Agency plan to bring back to Earth.

Perseverance deputy mission manager Robert Hogg said that time will come “in the blink of an eye” even if it’s far off.