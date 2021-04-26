Blue Origin, Dynetics fighting NASA’s selection of SpaceX for human moon landing system

Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper are working together to build a human moon lander system. A mockup of the lander arrived at Johnson Space Center in August 2020. (Image: Blue Origin)

NASA’s selection of SpaceX’s Starship to become the first human landing system under the Artemis program has ruffled some feathers within the commercials space industry and the other companies that hoped to win the coveted contract aren’t going down without the last word.

SpaceX beat out two competing bids last week for its $2.9 billion contract to develop a human landing system under this first funding round. Elon Musk’s company will own and operate Starship on several demonstration missions with NASA support. The spaceship will launch on the Super Heavy booster, both are still under development.

NASA had narrowed down its selection process to SpaceX and two other bids.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper, to develop a lander vehicle known as Blue Moon launching on Blue Origin’s rocket the New Glenn and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket.

Dynetics, a Leidos company, was the third option NASA was reviewing for possible section. The company was developing the Dynetics Human Landing System, a single structure providing the ascent and descent capabilities that will launch on the ULA Vulcan launch system or NASA’s SLS.

On Monday, both Dynetics and the Blue Origin Federation filled a bid protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

“NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System program and moved the goalposts at the last minute. In NASA’s own words, it has made a ‘high risk’ selection,” Blue Origin said in a statement. “Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays, but also endangers America’s return to the Moon. Because of that, we’ve filed a protest with the GAO.”

The human landing system is a key part of NASA’s Artemis program slated to return astronauts to the lunar surface beginning in 2024. The astronaut landing system will have to work with NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the Gateway station orbiting the moon to return humans there in the next few years.

