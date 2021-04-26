Astronauts prepare for SpaceX Dragon splashdown after 6-month space station stay

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – After becoming the first long-duration mission to arrive at the International Space Station via a private company’s spacecraft, four astronauts plan to depart the orbiting laboratory Wednesday and splashdown in the Crew Dragon capsule hours later.

SpaceX Crew-1 mission astronauts including Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, all of NASA, and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency have been on station since they launched from Florida in November on the Crew Dragon capsule called Resilience.

Following the arrival of another team of Dragon riders, known as the Crew-2 mission, the astronauts are set to undock from the ISS Wednesday beginning at 7:05 a.m. and splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico around 12:40 p.m.

Walker, Glover, Hopkins and Noguchi answered questions Monday from reporters as they prepare to say farewell.

Each crew member shared their favorite memory of their six-month mission.

For Noguchi, it happened just a few days ago when another Dragon spacecraft docked bringing the Crew-2 astronauts to station.

“Most memorable was yes, two days ago, when the door opens and all four friends come into the space station,” the JAXA astronaut said. “This is our communities, looking for new members coming, taking over. We have a great camaraderie.”

