Crew-1 launch updates: SpaceX prepares to launch 4 astronauts from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch an international crew of astronauts from Kennedy Space Center Sunday night to the International Space Station on the Crew-1 mission, marking the private company’s second astronaut mission for NASA.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is set for 7:27 p.m. from Launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Space Force weather officials are giving the instant window a 50% chance of good liftoff conditions.

[WATCH LIVE: Pick your launch view]

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese Space Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi will become the second-ever team to launch in SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken launched on the first Dragon test flight with astronauts to the space station in May and successfully splashed down in August, becoming the first Dragon riders and NASA astronauts to launch from American soil since 2011.

Any time today, if you want to know what where we are in the countdown and what the astronauts are doing, check out this timeline.

News 6 and ClickOrlando.com will have complete coverage of the countdown, launch and docking. Pick your view for the countdown at ClickOrlando.com/spaceview.

Be sure to check back in here throughout the day as the astronauts prepare for liftoff. Follow live updates below.

9:20 a.m. Special visitors

Vice President Mike Pence will attend Sunday’s attempted launch of Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

A brief statement released by the White House released Saturday said the vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence were coming the Kennedy Space Center to view the launch, but gave no other details.

9 a.m. It’s launch day at KSC

A mockup of the SpaceX crew capsule is seen on display in front of the Vehicle Assembly Building during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The astronauts have all had breakfast and are preparing for a long-day ahead as they get ready to launch into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. If you haven’t meet our space explorers yet. Check this story out. NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and JAXA astronauts Soichi Noguchi are all veteran astronaut. This will be the first spaceflight for NASA Astronaut Victor Glover.

Weather has been iffy over the last 24 hours and Sunday evening may see more rain. The primary concern for the 7:27 p.m. launch window will be cloud cover and rain, along with possible lightning.

Waiting for the @45thSpaceWing launch day forecast but @JonathanKegges says SpaceX could be dodging possible showers and clouds for #Crew1 launch. Remind anyone of Demo-2? Let's hope for the parting of clouds once again. https://t.co/rogZOpmM3w — Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) November 15, 2020

Space Force weather officers with the 45th Weather Squadron are predicting a 50% that all weather criteria are met for the launch to happen.

Subscribe to a weekly newsletter to receive the latest in space news directly to your inbox here.