LISTEN LIVE: NASA gives SpaceX green light for astronaut launch to ISS this weekend

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX have completed a critical review ahead of Saturday’s launch from Kennedy Space Center with four astronauts to the International Space Station.

NASA said managers for both the U.S. space agency and SpaceX completed the Flight Readiness Review on Tuesday afternoon, giving SpaceX the go-ahead to proceed with the Crew-1 launch planned for this Saturday at 7:49 p.m.

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese Space Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi are at Kennedy Space Center preparing for their launch from the space center’s historic launchpad 39A.

SpaceX launches astronauts for NASA and its international partners, under the commercial crew program, using its Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The astronaut crew named this space vehicle Resilience, fitting for the trying times amid a global pandemic.

NASA’s head of human spaceflight Kathy Lueders described the work leading up to this day as inspiring.

“This is a very exciting day, you know, for those of us that have been looking forward to this day for a really long time," Lueders said. "It is pretty inspiring to sit here in this room as they’re really getting ready to fly Crew-1.”

This launch will mark the first operational mission for SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. A test flight in May with two NASA astronauts to the space station marked the first astronaut launch from Florida since 2011.

Ahead of this flight, NASA officials certified the Dragon for human spaceflight, something SpaceX has been working toward since it was selected to fly astronauts in 2014.

“We are honored to be the nation’s launch provider for crew mission to take care of the responsibility that NASA has entrusted to us to carry American astronauts to and from the space station,” SpaceX senior director of human spaceflight Benji Reed said on Tuesday. “Honestly we couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve already accomplished together.”

