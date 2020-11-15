Vice President Mike Pence to view SpaceX Crew-1 launch from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will attend Sunday’s attempted launch of Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

A brief statement released by the White House released Saturday said the vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence were coming the Kennedy Space Center to view the launch, but gave no other details.

[TRENDING: Iota strengthens into hurricane | How to follow live coverage of SpaceX crewed launch | Fake DEA agent brings gun to Disney, deputies say]

The launch will send four astronauts from KSC to the ISS in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. It’s scheduled for 7:27 p.m. Sunday.

It is the first fully operational mission under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, following a successful test flight earlier this year. That mission, dubbed “Demo-1,” was the first launch of humans from U.S. soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.