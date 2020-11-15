77ºF

News

Vice President Mike Pence to view SpaceX Crew-1 launch from Kennedy Space Center

Launch scheduled for Sunday night

John McCarthy, Florida Today

Tags: Space News, SpaceX, NASA, Crew-1, Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen, right, NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, center and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, talk to the media after NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken left the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen, right, NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, center and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, talk to the media after NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken left the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will attend Sunday’s attempted launch of Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

A brief statement released by the White House released Saturday said the vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence were coming the Kennedy Space Center to view the launch, but gave no other details.

[TRENDING: Iota strengthens into hurricane | How to follow live coverage of SpaceX crewed launch | Fake DEA agent brings gun to Disney, deputies say]

The launch will send four astronauts from KSC to the ISS in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. It’s scheduled for 7:27 p.m. Sunday.

It is the first fully operational mission under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, following a successful test flight earlier this year. That mission, dubbed “Demo-1,” was the first launch of humans from U.S. soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Copyright 2020 Florida Today