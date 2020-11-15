WATCH LIVE: News 6 weather briefings ahead of Crew-1 rocket launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – As SpaceX and NASA prepare to send four astronauts to the International Space Station, all eyes are on the weather to see if conditions will cooperate Sunday night.

Liftoff is set for 7:27 p.m. exactly, and the window is instantaneous, meaning the rocket can launch at that time and no other. If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX could try again on Monday evening.

News 6 meteorologists will provide updates every 30 minutes from noon until 7 p.m. to keep you abreast of the weather conditions at the Cape.

News 6 will also broadcast a special newscast from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to News 6 team coverage of the launch, ClickOrlando.com will offer a unique experience with multiple views from the Space Coast. Choose your view of the launch here from Port Canaveral, Jetty Park or live from Kennedy Space Center.

To follow minute-by-minute updates from News 6 reporters at Kennedy Space Center, be sure to check ClickOrlando.com/space on launch day.