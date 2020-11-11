These 14 weather conditions would prevent SpaceX from launching the Falcon 9, Crew Dragon

ORLANDO, Fla. – As NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch four astronauts on the first Dragon spacecraft operational mission to the International Space Station, the space agency released the weather criteria that would prevent the Crew-1 mission from launching.

The mission will send three American astronauts and one Japanese space explorer to the ISS, marking the second human spaceflight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center since the last space shuttle flight in 2011. This comes after the historic first crewed launch of the Dragon spacecraft earlier this year with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. SpaceX became the first private company to fly astronauts to orbit.

[REPLAY: Astronauts on their way to the ISS]

Before launch, the U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron will be closely monitoring weather conditions that could prevent the launch, or in the event of an emergency launch abort, the recovery of the Crew Dragon spacecraft from the Atlantic Ocean anywhere between the U.S. and south of Ireland.

Weather officers will be monitoring both launch and landing conditions throughout the countdown for certain criteria that would cause the launch to be scrubbed for the safety of the astronauts.

Below are 14 weather conditions that would prevent the launch from happening.