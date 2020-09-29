NASA and SpaceX set target date for next astronaut launch from Kennedy Space Center

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX have set a target date and time for the next astronaut launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch is currently targeted for 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to NASA.

NASA said astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi will travel out of a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket.

Crews said the astronauts will work on a science mission abroad in the orbiting laboratory for six months.

NASA crews are in the final stages of data reviews needed ahead of certification following a Demo-2 test flight.