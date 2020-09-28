Launch lineup: SpaceX readies for Starlink launch, ULA pushes Delta IV Heavy liftoff

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch another round of Starlink internet satellites Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center, meanwhile, downrange, there is a United Launch Alliance rocket waiting for a new liftoff time following another technical delay.

Elon Musk’s company was waiting on the ULA Delta IV Heavy to take flight before its two upcoming launches, however, the company confirmed the Falcon 9 will move ahead with a Monday 10:22 a.m. liftoff.

According to weather officers with Space Force, there is a 60% chance of good weather for liftoff Monday from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A.

Following the liftoff, SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean and fly it again.

This will mark the 13th round of Starlink satellites for SpaceX’s constellation. The constellation is part of Musk’s plan to create a space-based internet using a network of, eventually, up to 42,000 satellites. The concept is that the satellites will provide internet signal to anywhere in the world, even in remote areas.

However, SpaceX isn’t the only company with plans of providing the internet this way. Amazon, OneWeb and Samsung also have similar plans to create a space-based internet but SpaceX is the furthest along in its internet business plan.

SpaceX is also planning to launch a second Falcon 9 this week on Tuesday with an Air Force GPS satellite. The company is scheduled to launch the GPS III satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40 between 9:55 and 10:10 p.m.

ULA’s launch of a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office has faced several delays in the past month. The Delta IV Heavy rocket was set to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 37 just after midnight Monday but the company said it is working an issue with the swing arm retraction system.

“Working an issue with the hydraulic system that retracts the swing arm,” ULA CEO Tory Burn said in a tweet. “Bird and payload remain healthy.”

The company is working toward a possible launch overnight Tuesday but has not confirmed a new liftoff time. Space Force weather officers are predicting a 60% chance of good liftoff conditions for Tuesday’s opportunity.

Check back for updates during the countdown and watch the launch live at the top of this story.