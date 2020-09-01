SpaceX Starlink satellite constellation will reach 700 in orbit with this week’s launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Thursday to launch its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites. This launch shifted a few times this week due to availability on the Eastern range and weather.

Weather is currently 80% “Go” for the 8:46 a.m. liftoff from Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. If the launch delays to Friday, weather worsens but only slightly to 70%.

Post-launch SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster at sea and fly it again. A normal occurrence for the reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

The company is launching around 60 Starlink satellites every few weeks, the last round reached low-Earth orbit on Aug. 18.

The launch will push the Starlink constellation orbiting Earth toward 700 as SpaceX moves closer to creating a space-based internet eventually using thousands of satellites. The benefit of providing web connectivity this way is that it can be accessible from all over the globe, even to remote areas.

However, the down side to so many satellite orbiting the planet is the impacts to astronomy observations and the general view of the night sky. SpaceX has been working with leading astronomy groups to mitigate these impacts and coming up with technology to make the satellites less reflective. The company recently added visors to the spacecraft that deploy to block sunlight.

This summer, a working group of astronomers presented their research on these large satellite constellations and how to best offset impacts to astronomical research. Their findings were published last week in a 22-page paper in hopes to provide a guide to other companies that plan to follow in SpaceX’s footsteps creating satellite constellations made up of thousands of spacecraft.

“SpaceX’s efforts can be considered as a model through which other operators might use to get involved in mitigating solutions so that broadband access is still available but not at the total expense of astronomical research,” said Connie Walker, with the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab and one of the paper’s co-authors.

Walker said the astronomy group is contacting other satellite companies to further their efforts to protect research and the view of the night sky. Amazon, OneWeb, Samsung and other companies also have plans to provide fast-speed internet through large fleets of satellites.

SpaceX plans to roll out internet service in the U.S. and Canada later this year, according to the Starlink website. Interested customers can sign up for alerts to learn when it will become available in their area.

Launch details

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Launch pad: Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A

Payload: 60 Starlink satellites

Liftoff time: Sept. 3 at 8:46 a.m.

Landing: Yes, at sea

Weather: 80% Go

