NASA astronauts to talk about historic SpaceX splashdown

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will talk about their historic return home from the International Space Station on Tuesday for the first time since their SpaceX spacecraft splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

The astronauts will answer questions from NASA’s Johnson Space Center on Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. Watch their remarks live at the top of this story.

Hurley and Behnken launched on the SpaceX Dragon capsule, nicknamed Endeavour, from Kennedy Space Center on May 30, arriving on the International Space Station the next day. The launch marked the first human spaceflight from Florida’s coast in nearly nine years.

After more than two months in space, the duo journeyed back to Earth in the SpaceX spacecraft in about 19 hours.

The landing Sunday went smoothly by all accounts as the spacecraft slowly descended into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, as Tropical Storm Isaias was barreling up Florida’s Atlantic coast. It was the first spacecraft splashdown in 45 years.

The launch, docking and splashdown marked the final test flight for SpaceX’s astronaut capsule before NASA can issue a certification for regular flights for its astronauts.

