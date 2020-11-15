Iota strengthens into thirteenth hurricane of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Early Sunday morning Tropical Storm Iota strengthened into a hurricane in the Caribbean. Iota becomes the thirteenth hurricane of the extremely busy Atlantic hurricane season. The record for most hurricanes in one season is fifteen set back in 2005. 2005 is the only other season to have more than twelve hurricanes.

As of the 4 a.m. advisory, Iota is a 80 mph storm moving west at 6 mph. Iota is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane Monday as it approaches Central America. The center of Iota is approximately 275 miles east of Isla De Providencia Columbia. The storm is expected to hit some of the same areas devastated by Hurricane Eta.

Here is the 4 a.m. advisory and forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. For more head to https://t.co/2DMpPv6ZyI pic.twitter.com/emkof1hiZ7 — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) November 15, 2020

Eta hit Nicaragua last week as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people as torrential rain brought flash floods and landslides to parts of Central America and Mexico. Then it meandered across Cuba, the Florida Keys and around the Gulf of Mexico before slogging ashore again near Cedar Key, Florida, and dashing across Florida and the Carolinas. Iota is not expected to turn north toward Florida like Eta did.

Iota is the 30th named storm of the record breaking Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Theta in the eastern Atlantic was downgraded to a depression and is expected to become a remnant low northwest of Africa.