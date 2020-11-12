How to follow live coverage as SpaceX prepares to launch Crew-1 mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

These launches through NASA’s commercial crew program are set to become more frequent in the coming year but this liftoff marks only the second human spaceflight from Florida since 2011. Basically, it’s a big deal.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken launched on the first Dragon test flight with astronauts to the space station in May and successfully splashed down in August, becoming the first Dragon riders and NASA astronauts to launch from American soil in nine years.

Now it’s time to do it all again but with four astronauts.

This Saturday evening, NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese Space Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi will launch in SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Here are some times to keep in mind Saturday:

At 3 p.m. NASA will begin its live coverage at NASA.gov and on NASA TV of the liftoff along with SpaceX providing commentary from astronauts, engineers and experts who make the mission possible.

The astronauts will begin to make their way to the launchpad just after 4:30 p.m.

Liftoff is set for 7:49:49 p.m. exactly, the window is instantaneous. If the launch scrubs, SpaceX could try again Sunday after 7 p.m. or again on Monday.

For a complete timeline of milestones leading up to the countdown, click or tap here.

Brevard County leaders are asking visitors coming to the Space Coast to watch the launch to use the Waze traffic app to be alerted to road closures and parking updates.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NASA and SpaceX have asked launch viewers to remain socially distant and wear masks.

