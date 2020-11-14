Man who brought BB gun to Disney pretended to be DEA agent, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man who brought a BB gun to Disney Springs presented a fake badge and claimed to be a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Nathaniel Godfrey Smith showed up at Disney property Friday evening and was stopped when he set off the metal detectors in the security area.

Records show security personnel asked a deputy to respond because they believed Smith had a concealed weapon and when the deputy questioned Smith, he presented a gold badge and said he was a DEA agent out of Georgia.

Smith claimed he forgot his DEA-issued photo identification card and he “was upset with himself” because he knew that was against department policy, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Smith became nervous when authorities asked him to provide a name or phone number for a supervisor who could verify his identity and employment, which Smith said he didn’t have.

Records show the deputy looked on Amazon and found a counterfeit badge identical to the one Smith had and at that point, Smith admitted that he’s not actually a DEA agent.

According to the affidavit, a Glock 19 replica BB gun was found in an inner waistband holster after Smith was taken into custody.

Smith is facing charges of falsely impersonating an officer, unlawful display of a badge and carrying a concealed weapon.