Video shows Gregory Edwards' confrontation with Brevard deputies before his death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two years after his death in custody, the public is getting a look at what happened to Gregory Edwards after he was taken to the Brevard County Jail Complex, where he died.

Edwards, a U.S. combat veteran, died Dec. 10, 2018, while in the custody of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Edwards was arrested a day earlier by West Melbourne police outside a retail store for allegedly assaulting a charity worker. His wife, Kathleen, told arresting officers her husband was suffering from PTSD.

Video showing Edwards in a confrontation with deputies at the jail was released Friday as the result of a lawsuit filed by News 6 partner Florida Today.

At the time of this story’s publication, News 6 has not yet been able to review the entire two-hour video.

Florida Today has provided its analysis on the video, which you can read by clicking or tapping here.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has also posted an edited video that includes narration from Sheriff Wayne Ivey. That video is embedded above.

In July 2019, the state attorney’s office determined that the deputies involved in the confrontation acted within reason.

A medical examiner wrote in an autopsy report that Edwards was pepper-sprayed, shocked with a stun gun and handcuffed, then put in a restraint chair and a spit hood. He was later found unresponsive in a holding cell and died at a local hospital the next day, records show.

Deputies work to secure Gregory Edwards.

His death was ruled accidental as a result of excited delirium.

The public in recent months has demanded answers as to what exactly happened to Edwards in the final hours before his death, prompting Florida Today to file legal action against the department to release the video.

Ivey initially denied making the footage public, citing security concerns for deputies and inmates. The video released Friday as a result of a settlement in the lawsuit has been redacted in accordance with those security concerns.