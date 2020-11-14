1 dead after two-vehicle crash in southeast Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said troopers got to the scene of Hoffner Avenue just east of Conway Road around 5:50 p.m. on Friday.

The name of the victim killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.