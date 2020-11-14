Drunk driver plows through crime scene, hits patrol vehicle, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A drunk driver who was four times the legal limit drove right through a crime scene connected with a fatal crash, striking a patrol vehicle in the process, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Hoffner Avenue near Conway Road Friday around 9:50 p.m. and had used a patrol vehicle with its lights activated to block off one of the travel lanes to traffic.

Records show 31-year-old Colter Anderson, of Merritt Island, failed to stop in time for the road blockage and crashed into the right side of the patrol vehicle.

According to the arrest report, troopers immediately noticed that Anderson smelled of alcohol, was slurring his words and had trouble maintaining his balance. Though his Ford Fusion was damaged and his airbags were deployed, he wasn’t injured in the crash.

Troopers said they conducted a field sobriety test, which Anderson failed.

Two blood alcohol tests were conducted after Anderson was taken into custody and they revealed results of .383 and .371, according to the affidavit. The legal limit is .08.

He’s facing a charge of DUI with property damage.