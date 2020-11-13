SpaceX Crew-1 astronaut launch from Florida shifts to Sunday due to weather

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA are now targeting Sunday to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center due to weather concerns.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the 24-hour delay Friday afternoon, saying it was due to weather at sea and onshore winds. Should their be a launch abort, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft would shuttle away for a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean, carrying the astronaut crew to safety. There are certain weather criteria that must be met on land for the rocket to launch and at sea in the event of an abort. SpaceX also plans to land the Falcon 9 booster on a droneship in the Atlantic and use it to fly another group of astronauts next spring.

SpaceX was targeting Saturday evening to launch NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese Space Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi atop a Falcon 9 rocket in their Dragon Resilience spacecraft.

The new liftoff time is Sunday at 7:27 p.m. Weather officers with the U.S. Space Force are giving Sunday’s window a 60% chance of favorable liftoff conditions. Risks to booster recovery at sea are low, according to the 45th Weather Squadron forecast.

Update: Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the @Space_Station at 7:27 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 15. The first stage booster is planned to be reused to fly astronauts on Crew-2. #LaunchAmerica — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) November 13, 2020

This launch through NASA’s commercial crew program will mark only the second human spaceflight from Florida since 2011.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken launched on the first Dragon test flight with astronauts to the space station in May and successfully splashed down in August, becoming the first Dragon riders and NASA astronauts to launch from American soil in nine years.

