Look up! First supermoon of 2021 rises this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get your camera ready! April’s full moon is also a supermoon meaning the moon is full while also in perigee, or closest approach to Earth.

The super "Pink" moon rises Monday

A moon is considered super when it’s within 90% of perigee, which is how there can be multiple supermoons in a year. During a supermoon, the moon appears about 14% larger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon.

[TRENDING: Orlando restaurant owner struggles to find workers | City of Orlando: ‘Our current way of life isn’t sustainable’ | Easy $50? Florida McDonald’s offers incentive for interviews]

Ad

Supermoon

The April full moon is also known as the Pink Moon because it coincides with the blooming of the moss pink wildflower. The moon won’t actually be pink in the sky.

The moon will reach peak illumination at 11:33 p.m. Monday after rising at 7:41 p.m.

The weather is looking great for viewing with only a few passing clouds at most expected in the Monday evening sky.