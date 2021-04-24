One Florida McDonald’s offers $50 to anyone who interviews for a job

FILE - This April 9, 2020 file photo shows a McDonald's sign in Wheeling, Ill. McDonalds ended 2020 on a strong note, recovering nearly all of the global sales lost in the pandemic despite a resurgent virus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

TAMPA, Fla. – One Florida McDonald’s started offering a $50 incentive to anyone who went in for an interview to help hire more workers, according to Tampa Bay’s CBS affiliate WTSP.

“At this point, if we can’t keep our drive-thrus moving, then I’ll pay $50 for an interview,” said Blake Casper, a McDonald’s franchise owner in Tampa.

A tweet shared on social media on April 15 shows the sign offering $50 at a location off North Dale Mabry Highway and West Chestnut Street in Tampa. WTSP reported, citing Business Insider, the restaurant did not have many applicants despite the incentive.

This McDonald’s is not the only restaurant struggling with staffing. Here in Orlando, Maxine Earhart from Maxine’s on Shine in Orlando said their business has had a hiring sign on the door for a month.

“Lots and lots of restaurants. I mean I have friends that can’t even open their restaurants for lunch because there just isn’t any labor pool for people to work that shift,” Earhart said.

Some businesses owners who spoke with the Associated Press said some “would-be workers” are worried about getting COVID-19 at work and prefer to live off unemployment benefits, which are higher during the pandemic.