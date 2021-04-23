Crew-2 astronauts arrive at space station after launching from Florida

This image provided by NASA, astronauts from SpaceX join the astronauts of the International Space Station for an interview on Saturday, April 24, 2021. A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, a day after launching from Florida. The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost on Saturday. (NASA via AP)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Six spaceships and 11 astronauts from four countries are -- at least for a few days -- all on the International Space Station after the Crew-2 astronauts arrival Saturday morning, making it the most exclusive party 200 miles above Earth.

While like all residents of the orbiting laboratory, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet are there to work, the mood leading up to their arrival had a closer feel to that of friends showing up with lots of treats for their hosts.

The American, Japanese and European astronaut envoy launched Friday at 5:49 a.m. in the SpaceX Crew Dragon atop the Falcon 9 rocket. The pre-sunrise liftoff put on quite a show for the southern U.S. as well as the astronauts who experienced riding the Falcon into space.

After the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft was safely in orbit headed to the ISS, McArthur complimented the SpaceX rocket and ship.

“The ascent was incredible. The ride was really smooth, we couldn’t have asked for anything better,” McArthur said. “There may have been some hootin’ and gigglin’ up here while all that was going on.”

Pesquet agreed, saying “the ride up was fantastic.”

