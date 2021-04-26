‘Possible close call:’ Astronauts aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon told to prepare for impact with space junk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Crew-2 astronauts had a relatively close call with a UFO, likely space junk, several hours after launching Friday from Florida, according to space.com.

A Falcon 9 rocket catapulted the astronauts into space aboard a Crew Dragon capsule early Friday morning and the space junk encounter, known as a conjunction, took place around 1:43 p.m. EDT.

[TRENDING: What’s next for housing market? | Some Fla. deputies told not to enforce ‘anti-riot’ law | Look up! First supermoon of 2021]

Ad

“For awareness, we have identified a late breaking possible conjunction with a fairly close miss distance to Dragon,” SpaceX’s Sarah Gilles told the crew. “As such, we do need you to immediately proceed with suit donning and securing yourselves in seats.”

Gilles told the astronauts to prepare as a safety precaution in case of an impact.

“Copy Sarah, you want us in the suit for a possible close call,” astronaut Thomas Pesquet said.

Gilles later radioed an update to the astronauts, saying the debris appeared to be passing Crew Dragon at a farther distance than initially expected. An all-clear was given a short time later.