What’s next for the housing market in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Housing prices have hit a record high in the U.S. and experts say low mortgage rates, high demand, and extremely low supply are driving up those costs.

Orlando Regional Realtor Association President Natalie Arrowsmith joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss the housing market and why changes in the buying and selling process may be here to stay.

[TRENDING: Orlando restaurant owner struggling to find workers | City of Orlando: ‘Our current way of life isn’t sustainable’ | Easy $50? Florida McDonald’s offers incentive for interviews]

Ad

Arrowsmith also explains why it is a seller’s market, and the difficult situation many homebuyers are facing.

For more on the housing market, and what’s driving the boom, head to ClickOrlando.com/boomtown.