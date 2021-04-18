The Weekly: Previewing the SpaceX Crew-2 mission

ORLANDO, Fla. – The next crewed mission is just days from launch, with Crew-2 set to leave the Space Coast later this week.

News 6 space expert Emilee Speck sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth for “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” about their launch plans and the increase in crew traffic on board the International Space Station.

She also explains how other companies are developing more space for astronauts in orbit.

Speck also talks about NASA’s Commercial Crew program and the effort to expand options for sending crews into space.

For more information on the Crew-2 astronauts and how they are preparing for the launch, click here.