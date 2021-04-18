Palm Bay police investigating crash that killed 2, injured 2 more

The Palm Bay Police Department is investigating a crash that it said killed two people and injured two more.

Police said that a white vehicle was turning into the Publix plaza at 4711 Babcock Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Babcock Street.

Police said that according to witnesses, a dark blue Chrysler 300 and a black vehicle were racing at the time of the collision.

Witnesses said the dark blue Chrysler 300 fled the scene dragging its front bumper and was last seen traveling north on Babcock Street from Palm Bay Road.

The two injured people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Motorists were asked to use an alternate route after the crash due to a closure.

Officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of the dark blue Chrysler 300. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palm Bay Police Department or Crimeline at 800-432-TIPS(8477).

