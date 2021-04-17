2 killed in overnight Lake County crash after hitting tree, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash left two men dead overnight Saturday after hitting a tree in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said a 30-year-old man from Port St. Lucie, who was driving, and a 25-year-old Belleview man were traveling just after midnight in an Audi on Avenida Central in Lady Lake when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

After the Audi left the roadway, troopers said it went onto the shoulder and the front of the car hit a tree. Officials said the car began to overturn when its roof hit another tree.

Both men were wearing seatbelts, according to the report, but the two men died as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.