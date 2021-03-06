Motorcyclist hit by SUV in fatal Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by an SUV in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place Friday afternoon near County Road 42 and Big Oak Road.

According to the crash report, the 68-year-old motorcyclist, from Oklawaha, was stopped on Big Oak Road when the driver of the SUV, which was traveling west on CR 42, tried to make a left turn to head north on CR 42.

While the 81-year-old driver was making the turn, he hit the motorcyclist, throwing him from his bike, according to the report.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was taken to Waterman Hospital, where he later died, troopers said. His name has not been released.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.