Florida FEMA-backed vaccination sites will continue first shots of Pfizer next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA-backed vaccination sites in Florida will again administer first shots of the Pfizer vaccine, starting next week, according to a news release from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The sites, including the Valencia College West Campus, switched to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week while still offering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, but investigations over the J&J vaccine have halted its use across the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this week the state would follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as health officials continue to investigate six cases of people developing blood clots after inoculation from the J&J vaccine.

As the halt was ordered, the FEMA vaccination site at Valencia College’s West Campus quickly switched to only providing second doses of Pfizer. Starting Tuesday, April 20, the state said the sites are planning to resume first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The state is continuing to work with FEMA to determine first dose capacity under the change in vaccine brands. Right now, we anticipate first dose capacity will be lower than the 3,000 doses the site was previously administering. However, more information on first dose capacity will be available Monday, April 19,” a news release said.

The state’s FEMA sites, including locations in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami, are still anticipating to close May 26 after already extending from its original closing date of April 28.