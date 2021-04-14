‘This is a very rare event:’ Dr. Fauci answers questions about pause on J&J vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci answered questions about the pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a pause on administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after there were six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot of patients who received the one-shot vaccine.

The Department of Health reports more than 6.8 million people have received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the United States.

[RELATED: Publix, Orlando-area COVID-19 vaccination sites modify operations as J&J use is paused]

Dr. Fauci said there are a couple of reasons to put a pause on the vaccine.

“The first to investigate a bit further and the second is to alert the clinicians out there when someone comes in with these types of symptoms, to ask them if they have a history of a recent vaccination,” Fauci said.

Ad

Fauci said anyone who has received a J&J vaccine should not be worried.

[TRENDING: Amber Alert for missing Fla. girl | COVID symptoms persist year after man wakes from coma | Tornadoes hit Polk County]

“This is a very rare event,” Fauci said.

To see the full video from Dr. Fauci, watch the clip below.

Here’s what you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause: pic.twitter.com/hsegQLUztG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 13, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, he said he did not experience any side effects.

Ad

For now, he said the state will administer doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re going to follow that recommendation and monitor what they’re doing for the time being but I think that what they’re doing is out of an abundance of caution,” DeSantis said.

[RELATED: Florida pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis says]

Health officials across the country are encouraging people to get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is on pause.