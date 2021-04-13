Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl from Pasco County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl from Pasco County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Montana Breseman was last seen in the area of 11600 block of Town Center Road in New Port Richey.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl from Pasco County who may be traveling with a man in his 20s.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Montana Breseman was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of Town Center Road in New Port Richey.

“We need prayers and assistance,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “My Body My Sweat Your Tears,” printed on the clothing.

She was also seen wearing a blue bandana and black and white leggings.

***UPDATE (7:40 p.m.): An AMBER alert was requested regarding this case. Sheriff Chris Nocco will be holding a press conference at 8:30 p.m. which will be on Facebook Live.*** https://t.co/dJBwIUVJMu — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 12, 2021

FDLE said she may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes.

Sheriff Nocco said she is a student at River Ridge Middle School and investigators think she left campus around 11 a.m. on Monday.

It was not reported to a school resource officer until 2 p.m., according to investigators.

Officers said they are pulling footage from cameras in the area of the middle school.

Students said she made indications she may be going to Georgia and might be going with a man in his early 20s or late teens.

“There may be the possibility of human trafficking,” Sheriff Nocco said.

Nocco is asking parents of students at River Ridge Middle School to see if their kids have any information about Montana.

He said any tidbit of information helps the investigation.

K-9s with the sheriff’s office tracked the area with no luck.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said anyone who knows her whereabouts should call 727-847-8102.

Investigators said Montana also goes by the name Jordan.