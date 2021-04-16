Orlando man ejected through windshield, killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A 43-year-old Orlando man was killed early Friday when he was ejected through the windshield of his pickup truck during a crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said,

The fatal single-vehicle wreck was reported at 2:10 a.m. on Old Winter Garden Road near Ivey Lane.

According to the FHP, the man was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 west on Old Winter Garden Road, and witnesses said he was speeding and left the road.

The front of the pickup struck a traffic light pole, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, through the front windshield, troopers said.

The pickup caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.