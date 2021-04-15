Video: Volusia deputy hit by pickup truck during traffic stop

A Volusia County deputy was hit in the back by a pickup truck during a traffic stop on 30th Street in Edgewater Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County deputy was hit in the back by a pickup truck during a traffic stop on 30th Street in Edgewater Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Deputy Liles conducting a traffic stop when the side mirror from the pickup truck hit the investigator.

Liles ended the traffic stop and ran back to his patrol vehicle.

Video shows the deputy tracking the pickup truck that hit him.

The pickup truck made a left onto Kumquat Drive and eventually stopped allowing Liles to catch up.

“It was just a mirror,” Liles tells another deputy at the scene.

“It hit you?” Another deputy said, stunned.

“Yes, go look at the mirror,” Liles said.

Video from the sheriff’s office shows a busted side mirror on the pickup truck.

Investigators are reminding drivers the law requires everyone to move over a lane for any stopped emergency, sanitation or utility service vehicles.