Second person dies from injuries in Orange County street race crash, FHP says

An 11-year-old girl was killed in a street race crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP Orlando Twitter)

A second person involved in an Orange County crash caused by two cars street racing has died from their injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a 23-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the April 2 crash, died early Wednesday morning. The FHP initially announced the crash took place in Osceola County but clarified the stretch of road where it happened is actually in Orange County.

Troopers said a Dodge Charger and a Kia Optima were racing on U.S. 192 when the 19-year-old Davenport man driving the Charger failed to slow down and hit the back of a Toyota RAV4.

The Charger then left the road and hit a sign while the RAV4 went into the median and hit a sign. The Optima was hit with debris from the crash, but the FHP said the 17-year-old Loughman boy who was driving was uninjured.

Troopers said the man driving the Charger suffered minor injuries while his 19-year-old passenger was not injured at all.

The 23-year-old woman was in the RAV4 as a passenger along with an 11-year-old passenger who died at an area hospital after the crash. According to the report, the 11-year-old girl was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. The 35-year-old Leesburg woman who was driving the RAV4 was taken to the hospital after the crash in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.