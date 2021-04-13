Did you see it? Meteor lights up night sky in Orange County

It’s not often you see a bright light flash through the sky, but on Monday night, people across Florida were left wondering what the quick, bright flash could be.

It was a meteor. The space rock streaking across the sky was captured on an east Orange County home’s security system.

The National Weather Service of Tampa Bay confirmed on Twitter it was a meteor that Floridians saw.

Did you happen to see a meteor this evening? We've gotten a few reports about one that could be seen from #SWFL! Our #GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) appears to have captured the bright meteor as it burned up off the coast #flwx pic.twitter.com/qg9pTRcWQg — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) April 13, 2021

The tweet read:

“Our #GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) appears to have captured the bright meteor as it burned up off the coast.”

The meteor was designated as 2021 GW4, according to EarthSky.org, which said the “space rock” was about 16 feet in diameter and traveling at 18,706 miles per hour.

On April 11, a day before the meteor lit up the sky, EarthSky.com reported, “NASA/JPL calculations indicate asteroid 2021 GW4 will pass at just 12,313 miles from Earth’s surface, which is about 5% the Earth-moon distance.”

The next official meteor shower — the Lyrid Meteor Shower — will be April 16 to 23 with the peak on April 22, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

According to the NWS website, “If a meteoroid encounters the Earth’s upper atmosphere, it vaporizes in an event called a meteor. What we actually see “burning up” in our atmosphere is the air undergoing a compaction and compression ahead of the fast-moving meteoroid called incandescence.”

