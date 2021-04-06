More Starlink satellites launching from Florida this week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX plans to launch its 23rd round of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral as soon as this Wednesday afternoon.

At least 60 spacecraft will be packed into the Falcon 9 rocket nose cone and ready for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launch complex 40.

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 12:34 p.m. and the weather looks promising, according to the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron forecast.

“The next few days will see pleasant spring weather with plentiful sunshine, diminishing winds, and gradually increasing temperatures as the high’s center relocates over the state,” the forecast reads. “The dry stretch will continue into the primary launch attempt on Wednesday, with only a small threat for passing cumulus clouds as the main weather concern.”

Space Force forecasters are giving the launch window a 10% chance of favorable conditions come liftoff.

The Starlink satellites are headed to low-Earth orbit where they will join a thousand more SpaceX spacecraft orbiting the planet. The Starlink constellation is providing internet to those taking part in the company’s beta program currently with more than 10,000 users and SpaceX is onboarding more users by the day.

As always, launch dates are subject to change due to weather or technical factors.

SpaceX is also preparing to launch an international crew of astronauts later this month, marking the third time for the private space company under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.