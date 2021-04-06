Orlando police find 50 shell casings after house and two vehicles shot up

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers found 50 rifle and handgun shell casings after a house and two vehicles were shot up, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they responded to the incident on the 4400 block of Prince Hall Boulevard in Orlando around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said it appears a person in a white Chrysler 300 shot at a place on Prince Hall Boulevard and this caused damage to two vehicles and a house.

Officers said another house was also struck.

Authorities said no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.