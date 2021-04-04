‘Cowagbunga:’ Dogs ride the waves in surfing championship at Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A pet runway model contest and dog surfing championship were among many activities at the 57th annual Easter Surf Festival in Cocoa Beach this weekend.

The festival at Lori Wilson Park also included the Brevard Humane Society’s 8th Annual East Coast Dog Surfing Championships, where dogs were able to ride the waves and get some sun.

[TRENDING: 11-year-old killed in street race crash | CDC guidelines for Easter celebrations | Florida wastewater pond leak prompts evacuations]

Ad

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers were able to move forward with the festival this year while following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With Easter Sunday’s gorgeous weather, many people showed up to enjoy the activities that will help pets at the humane society.

In years past, it has become tradition to celebrate Easter weekend for beachgoers and surfers.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.