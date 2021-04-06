2 women attacked at Orlando StarFlyer, 7 people wanted for questioning

Two women were attacked at the Orlando StarFlyer around 9:30 p.m. on March 26, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they are searching for seven people wanted for questioning in reference to two strongarm robberies that happened.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were attacked at the Orlando StarFlyer around 9:30 p.m. on March 26, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are searching for seven people wanted for questioning in reference to two strongarm robberies that happened.

Investigators said the victims were waiting in line for the StarFlyer ride when they were yelled at.

A physical altercation started and during the incident, the victims had some of their belongings stolen from them, according to investigators.

No weapons were involved in the incident, according to OCSO.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS to be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.