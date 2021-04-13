Disney changes ‘look’ for cast members in effort to create more inclusion at parks

Disney is making significant changes to the “Disney Look” guidelines for its cast members all in part of an effort to improve inclusivity at the park.

A big part of the revision is the removal of all gender references. The company said that all cast members now have the same options, including when it comes to makeup jewelry and nail polish.

Hair length is also now at the discretion of the cast member, however, non-natural colors are still not allowed. Facial hair must now be “groomed and well maintained” with no restrictions on length or shape.

The company is also allowing cast members to have visible tattoos for the first time, so long as they are not offensive and cannot be on the cast member’s face, neck or head.

“We want our guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney. And we want our cast members – and future cast members – to feel a sense of belonging at work,” Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman said in a statement.

D’Amaro said the inclusion efforts extend beyond the changes of the “Disney Look.”

“We’re reimagining our attractions to be more inclusive, like upcoming enhancements to Jungle Cruise and new adventures with Princess Tiana” he said. “We’re celebrating the diverse and inspiring stories of our cast and fans with creator collaborations and exciting experiences, like The Soul of Jazz exhibit at Walt Disney World Resort.”

Disney is also looking into diversifying its suppliers, teasing that it would have “more details on this commitment in the future.”

The company said that these steps are “just the beginning” but did not elaborate on what the next steps would be toward improving inclusion at the park.

“There’s more to do, but we’re committed to listening, learning and making meaningful improvements,” the statement read.

