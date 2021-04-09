Disney to open new EPCOT Creations Shop and Club Cool locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World said Friday that EPCOT is about to take a new step in its historic transformation.

This summer, the theme park will open a new flagship merchandise location, called Creations Shop.

The location is continuing the reimagining of what will soon be a new neighborhood at the entrance and center of the park, called World Celebration.

“It will be an open, bright, welcoming environment with huge glass walls that allow sunlight to pour in and make you feel like you’re in touch with nature even while indoors,” officials said in a blog posting. “We are using color, materials and light in new ways with some unique EPCOT touches that connect back to this park’s storied past while looking to the future.”

Disney Imagineers said the store will feature a large mural of Mickey Mouse that guests have never seen before, along with original works of art.

“You’ll discover original homages to him throughout the space, including large, dynamic murals and new artist expressions that showcase the global, contemporary icon that Mickey has become for generations around the world,” leaders explained.

Disney officials said adjacent to the shop will be a revitalized Club Cool hosted by Coca-Cola.

This new location will celebrate Coca-Cola in a fresh, new way, while keeping the fan-favorite experience of trying Coca Cola drinks from around the world.

The old Club Cool location was torn down to make way for new developments as part of EPCOT’s historic transformation.

‘Harmonious’ Show Centerpiece Begins Testing at World Showcase Lagoon (Walt Disney World)

Walt Disney World plans to share more details about the two new locations in World Celebration in the future.

