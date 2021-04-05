Universal CityWalk opens new flagship store, reveals details about legacy store

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando revealed details Monday about its new flagship store which opened to guests last week in CityWalk.

The all-new, 8,300-square foot location offers an array of theme park collectables, including all-time popular merchandise from films including Jurassic World, Illumination’s “Despicable Me,” E.T the Extra Terrestrial and so many more.

[TRENDING: Fla. works to stop ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse | Naval mine washes ashore in Fla. | Surf’s up: Dogs ride the waves]

The store features a modern look with sleek gold trim, high ceilings and royal blue colors around several of its merchandise locations.

Ad

On the outside, glass windows showcase popular Universal characters and merchandise available including the anticipated new attraction, the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

Full Screen 1 / 10 Universal CityWalk store

“A selection of brand-new items, such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter home collection will offer guests a chance to serve up magic in their very own Hogwarts house-inspired drinkware, serving plates, coasters and more will also be available,” officials said in a news release.

The store is divided into three large sections including one area that is devoted primarily to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Officials said the store offers a new line of Hogwarts house-inspired athleisure wear, signature theme park toys and T-shirts and a wall of candy.

One area near the checkout counters has a gift pickup for guests visiting the parks.

Ad

Last year, Universal closed Island Clothing Co., Fossil and P!Q to make room for its new flagship merchandise location.

Just steps from its new flagship store, Universal recently changed the name and opened the new Universal Legacy Store.

“The all-new Universal Legacy Store pays homage to Universal Orlando’s celebrated 30-year history, inviting guests to explore a broad selection of retro-themed merchandise artfully staged amid decorative resort production art, vintage props, blueprint designs and construction photos,” officials said in a news release. “The innovative Universal Legacy Store shines a spotlight on existing classic rides and attractions, including MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy and more, along with former beloved rides such as Jaws and Back to the Future – The Ride.”

Ad

Universal renames Citywalk store to Universal Legacy Store (WKMG)

Both locations are open daily at Universal CityWalk.

Select merchandise featured at these stores is available at the Universal Orlando Online Merchandise Store.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.