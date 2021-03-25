Universal Studios Store unboxes legacy name, pays tribute to iconic classics

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando Resort has now officially changed the name of its gift shop in CityWalk to the Universal Legacy Store.

Over the past week, guests have been noticing some changes inside the store.

“Universal Orlando Resort will soon debut an all-new flagship Universal Studios Store in the heart of Universal CityWalk,” said a Universal Orlando spokesperson. “The current Universal Studios Store location in CityWalk is undergoing a transformation to become the Universal Legacy Store and additional details will be revealed soon.”

Inside the new legacy store location, officials have added props and photographs above several merchandise displays. Most of these things highlight Universal Orlando’s rich 30-year history and films. Such things include a Halloween statue of E.T., JAWS shark teeth and buoy, Frankenstein bust and even “The Fly” transportation device that was once used in Universal Studios’ Horror Makeup Show.

Outside the store are two large gargoyles sitting on boxes, the same gargoyles once seen on top of the former Universal Studios archways when the park opened to the public on June 7, 1990.

Gargoyle outside of new Universal Legacy Store at CityWalk on March 24, 2021 (WKMG)

Last year, Universal closed Island Clothing Co., Fossil and P!Q to make room for its new flagship merchandise location, which is just steps away from the legacy store.

Construction crews recently installed a large Universal store sign outside of the new location as well as large marquee letters.

Universal has not announced an opening date for the new location.

