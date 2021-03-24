SeaWorld’s Aquatica announces opening date for dueling slide Riptide Race

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park said Wednesday that its newest water slide Riptide Race, will open to the public on April 3.

Park officials said the new family slide will be Florida’s first-ever dueling racer water slide.

“It all starts atop a 68-foot tower, where you’ll grab a two-person raft before racing through 650 feet of slide, with low walls to keep an eye on your opponent,” officials described on Aquatica’s website. “It’s a dash to the splash as you compete in this side-by-side raft run through high-speed tunnels, twists, and turns.”

Aquatic pass members, who make a park reservation, will get exclusive previews of the new attraction beginning April 1 and 2 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., along with one additional hour of park time to enjoy other attractions including Banana Beach, Walhalla Wave and Ray Rush.

“We are thrilled to introduce Riptide Race, an experience you won’t find anywhere else in Florida. Aquatica is the first waterpark in the state to have a dueling racer and we know our guests are going to love the fun of challenging their friends and family in a race to the finish,” said Kyle Miller, Park President. “Riptide Race is the perfect addition to our attraction portfolio, complementing what is already one of the most family-friendly waterslide lineups in Orlando.”

Guests must be 42 inches to ride Riptide Race.

Along with the new attraction, Aquatica is set to open two new dining experiences. The park just opened the Ke-Re’s Bar and will soon welcome guests to Papa’s Cantina, a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

The park is offering guests the opportunity to save up to 20% on annual passes starting at low as $11 per month through March 28.

Click here for tickets and information.

