Whales surface at Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new exhibit

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has opened its newest educational exhibit, Whales: Living With Giants.

The new exhibit opened to guests Sunday, in the aquarium’s expanded visitor center.

According to the aquarium’s website, guests will come head-to-head with whales through educational multi-media exhibits, an undersea virtual reality experience, walk-through life-size whale gallery and an interactive kid’s zone.

Whales: Living With Giants (Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

[TRENDING: Woman arrested in hit-run involving sheriff | Gov: Fla. won’t require ‘vaccine passports’ | Girl missing for weeks]

Ad

Guests will walk through the mouth of a blue whale, get up close to a display of a whale’s heart and learn about the different types of whale species as they get up-close to realistic life-size models of whales.

Virtual Reality Dive at Whales: Living with Giants exhibit (Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

The virtual reality experience, which requires an additional ticket add-on, was created by an Emmy Award-winning documentary team. The experience will transport guests deep in the oceans to see whales like you have never seen before.

With the help of a state-of-the-art motion-platform seating, officials said guests will feel like they’re part of a team of biologists that are swimming alongside a group of Humpback whales and other wildlife.

Ad

Whales: Living With Giants (Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Along with all the experiences, guests will also learn from educational panels about what is being done to protect these giant mammals in the wild, as well as how scientists identify them.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is a non-profit organization that has a mission of preserving the environment while inspiring others through leadership in the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine life; environmental education; research; and conservation.

Reservations are required for admission into the aquarium.

Whales: Living with Giants will be open through Aug. 31.

Click here to learn about the event and to learn more about the aquarium’s health and safety guidelines in place.