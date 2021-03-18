‘Suspicious circumstances:’ Deputies search for missing 14-year-old Marion County girl

REDDICK, Fla. – Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen March 2.

Alliana Marie Gargis was last seen at her home in the 13000 block of NW 168th Place in Reddick.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Gargis was initially reported as a runaway, but “due to the length of her absence and other suspicious circumstances, law enforcement and her family are concerned for her well-being.”

Gargis was described as a Hispanic girl, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Gargis’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.