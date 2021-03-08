Deputies searching for missing Marion County 17-year-old girl

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at her Summerfield home Sunday night.

Deputies said Alahna Lee Friedborn was last seen around 10 p.m. at her home on Southeast 95th Court. She left home without letting anyone know and has not been seen since.

Friedborn’s family contacted law enforcement because they are concerned for her well-being.

She is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair and weighs about 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.