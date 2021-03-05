Walgreens in Marion County offering vaccinations, first in Central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Walgreens will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at two locations in Ocala this week. These will be the first Walgreens locations in Central Florida to offer the shots.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the two locations during a news briefing in Ocala on Friday morning. One is at 807 E. Silver Springs Blvd. and the other is at 260 Marion Oaks Blvd.

“There’s going to be 80 appointments available on weekdays, and there’s got to be 60 appointments available on Saturdays and Sundays,” DeSantis said.

The governor announced the first Walgreens locations to begin offering the vaccine Wednesday, during a news conference in Pasco County, where two locations began offering shots Friday.

DeSantis said he is looking to get more Walgreens locations involved in vaccination, along with competing pharmacy chain CVS.

“We’re going to be doing more with both Walgreens and with CVS, because I think it’s close to a lot of people. It’s going to be easier to be able to do that than necessarily coming to some of these sites, so that will happen as our vaccine increases,” DeSantis said.

News 6 reached out to Walgreens for more information on its efforts to vaccinate people in the state. The company released this statement:

“We are receiving a weekly allocation for the state of Florida that will be distributed across a limited number of stores in the following counties: Charlotte, Polk, Manatee, Marion, Citrus and Pasco.” Walgreens

You can make an appointment at a participating Walgreens pharmacy by clicking or tapping here.

Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-925-4733, according to the company.