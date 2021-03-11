Marion deputies trying to ID culprit in 29-year-old woman’s shooting death

Marion County deputies say they're looking for this man in connection with a fatal shooting.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are hoping a surveillance still will help them identify a man wanted in connection with a 29-year-old woman’s shooting death.

Deputies said Melissa Marie Nease was found fatally shot around 4:15 p.m. Feb. 28 at a home on Guava Pass Drive.

[TRENDING: Will coronavirus ever go away? | Fla. park now a ‘manatee graveyard’ | Will you get stimulus check and if so, when?]

Records show two suspects have already been identified, although their names have not been released, and now authorities are hoping someone will recognize the third.

Ad

DETECTIVES SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING HOMICIDE SUSPECT Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) detectives are... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Surveillance video provided by the sheriff’s office shows a man wearing a beanie, a hoodie and black pants looking at the camera before he runs away, tripping over a chair in the process.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Detective Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508 or, to remain anonymous, call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference 21-20 in the tip.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.